Coronavirus | West Bengal COVID-19 cases cross 70,000 mark

West Bengal on Friday recorded yet another single-day spike of 2,496 COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases in the State to 70,188.
The active cases in the State also increased to 20,233. The State recorded 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,581. As many as 21 persons died in Kolkata, while 13 died in North 24 Parganas district in the past 24 hours. Among those deceased was an officer of the Kolkata police. So far, seven officers of the Kolkata police have succumbed to the disease.
Kolkata recorded the highest number of cases (670) in the day, while the number of cases in North 24 Parganas was 644. The number of COVID-19 samples tested in the past 24 hours has increased to 19,003. Along with RT-PCR tests, the State government has also started conducting antigen tests in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the two most affected areas.
Discharge rate
With 2,118 persons released from different health facilities, the discharge rate in the State has increased to 68.92%.
“MamataOfficial ensuring Bengal fights back and how! In the last 10 days, the discharge rate in WB has continuously increased. At present, it is even higher than the national average. Grateful to all the covid warriors who made this possible. #DidiShowsTheWay,” the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted from its official handle.
