Coronavirus | West Bengal cases touch 1.93 lakh,

Kolkata

11 September 2020 02:40 IST

Lockdown on Sept. 12 lifted to enable students reach examination centres the next day

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 3,112 cases of COVID-19 infection taking the total to 1,93,175. The number of deaths recorded in the past 24 hours was 41 taking the total to 3,771.

Five of the deaths were recorded in Kolkata and 10 each in the North 24 Parganas and Howrah district. The North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest 541 infections followed by Kolkata’s 481. The active cases rose to 23,377 and the discharge rate is 85.95%. The State tested 44,347 samples in the past 24 hours taking total so far to 23.30 lakhs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced withdrawal of the lockdown on September 12 to facilitate the movement of students to reach NEET examination centres.

“Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sept 11, it has been decided to cancel the one on the next day, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Many sections of the population have demanded lifting of the lockdown on September 12.