Coronavirus | West Bengal cases crosses 20,000 mark, deaths climb to 717

Kolkata

04 July 2020 02:00 IST

Over the past ten days, the fourth most populous State in the country has been testing about 10,000 samples a day

The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 20,000 mark on Friday with the State recording yet another highest single day spike of 669 cases taking the toll to 20,448.

Eighteen deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours taking the number of deceased due to the contagious viral infection to 717. Eight of the deaths were reported from Kolkata, nine from the adjoining districts of south Bengal and one from Malda in north Bengal.

Kolkata has contributed to more than 50% of deaths in the State, with the number of deceased from the city reaching 402. When it comes to cases, Kolkata has contributed to over 30% of all cases with 6,622 of the 20,448 . While Kolkata and adjoining Howrah had been recording a large number cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts are emerging as the new hotspots. Cases are increasing in Darjeeling and Malda in north Bengal. All the 22 districts of the State have recorded COVID-19 cases. So far, 13,571 persons have been released from health facilities and the discharge rate in the State stands at 66.23%.

The State tested 11,053 samples in the past 24 hours. Over the past ten days, the fourth most populous State in the country has been testing about 10,000 samples a day.

BJP MP tests positive

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP general secretary and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee was among those who tested positive. “I have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well,” the MP said on social media. Ms. Chatterjee has been actively participating in political activity and agitations. On June 24, she participated in a demonstration in Howrah and on June 19, she visited the house of Rajesh Orang in Birbhum district who died in the Galwan clash.