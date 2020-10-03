Coronavirus | West Bengal cases cross 2.63 lakh

Zoos open in the State.

West Bengal on Friday recorded 3,310 cases of COVID-19 infection taking the total infection in the State to 2,63,634. The State recorded 53 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 casualties to 5,070. The active cases in the State rose to 26,865 and the discharge rate in West Bengal remained at 87.89%.

Of the 53 deaths in the State, Kolkata recorded 16 deaths, taking the toll due to COVID-19 in the city to 1,737. North 24 Parganas recorded 11 deaths, taking deaths due to COVID-19 to 1,132. In terms of infections in the past 24 hours, Kolkata recorded 720 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total infections to 57,801. North 24 Parganas recorded 655 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the district to 52,800.

Former Lok Sabha MP and now Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Anupam Hazra said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Hazra had a couple of days made the bizarre comment that he would “hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee” if he were infected by the viral infection.

In another development, the zoological gardens in the State, including the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata, were opened for the general public with necessary safety protocols.