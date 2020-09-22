Coronavirus | West Bengal adds 3,165 new COVID-19 infections, 62 deaths

Kolkata:

22 September 2020 03:06 IST

Of the 62 deaths in the State, Kolkata recorded 19 deaths, taking the number of deaths in the city to 1,600.

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,165 new cases of COVID-19 infections, and 62 deaths due to the contagious virus. The total cases in the State climbed to 2,28,302, and the total number of mortalities in the State rose to 4,421. The number of active cases in the State increased to 24,898, and the discharge rate in the State is about 87.16%.

Of the 62 deaths in the State, Kolkata recorded 19 deaths, taking the number of deaths in the city to 1,600. North 24 Parganas recorded seven deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the district to 988. With seven more deaths recorded in Howrah, the toll in the district increased to 504.

Kolkata recorded 528 new cases of infections, taking the total infections to 50,655. North 24 Parganas recorded 515 new cases of infections, taking the number of infections in the district to 45,707. Howrah recorded 210 new cases, taking the number of cases in the district to 16,658. The three districts account for 70% of the deaths and 50% of the cases related to COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to make a trip to north Bengal, cancelled her trip. The districts of north Bengal, which have also seen the spread of COVID-19 infections, are likely to receive heavy rainfall in next few days.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers taking the Kolkata Metro has been steadily increasing, with 47,000 people availing the services today. When the services had resumed last Monday, about 20,000 people had travelled by the Metro.