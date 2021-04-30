Coronavirus | Weekend curfew in Gurugram and eight other districts of Haryana

Besides Gurugram, the lockdown will come into force in Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. File Photo

GURUGRAM

30 April 2021 16:27 IST

Movement of essential goods to continue as usual.

The Haryana government on Friday imposed weekend lockdown in nine districts of Haryana, including Gurugram. The lockdown will remain in force from 10 p.m. on April 30 till 5 a.m. on May 3. The movement of all essential goods will be allowed during this period.

Besides Gurugram, the lockdown will come into force in Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

The two-page order said that residents must stay indoors during the lockdown. No person should leave their homes or move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public place during the lockdown, the order said.

However, there will be no curbs on inter-State and intra-State movement of essential and non-essential goods. The vehicles in bonafide transit will be allowed to pass after verification. Similarly, those tasked with law and order, emergency and municipal services, including media persons with accreditation, are exempted on production of identity card.

The restaurants, hotels and food courts in shopping malls can remain open for home delivery.