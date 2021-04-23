Coronavirus | Visitors from Bengal face quarantine in Odisha

14-day isolation made mandatory for all travellers amid reports of virulent strain of virus

The Odisha government on Thursday imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for persons coming into the State from West Bengal, where a dangerous triple mutant variant of COVID-19 has been reported.

“Initially, districts bordering Chhattisgarh reported high number of COVID-19 cases. Now, we see a major threat coming from West Bengal where State elections are going on. There has been sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring State. Besides, a dangerous triple mutant variant of COVID-19 is also detected among COVID-19 infected patients in West Bengal,” Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra told reporters in the capital Bhubaneshwar.

Anyone coming to Odisha from West Bengal by personal or hired vehicles or entering the State in any other mode would undergo mandatory institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days in cluster temporary medical centres.

However, persons who has been successfully vaccinated and produce a certificate to the effect or have tested negative in RT-PCR test within 48 hours of entering Odisha, would be allowed home quarantine for 14 days.

In case of non-compliance of the COVID protocols and home quarantine guidelines, the person would be quarantined in institutional facility for 14 days. Apart from this, violators will be proceeded against.

Collectors of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts which share a border with West Bengal were directed to put border check posts on all inter-State roads with immediate effect. The two district administrations would also ensure border tracking for all the major and minor entry points.

The government has also decided to mobilise local elected representatives to help identify persons coming from West Bengal who were not quarantined in institutional facilities.

All air travellers from West Bengal to Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports would also have to undergo to institutional or paid quarantine for the same period.