Coronavirus: Uttarakhand government shuts schools, colleges and cinema halls

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State council of ministers

The Uttarakhand government has declared COVID-19 an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31, official sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State council of ministers on Saturday night.

However, medical colleges will remain open, they said.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Centre has authorised State governments to take preventive measures to control the spread of the virus, State government spokesperson and Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said.

“The State government has the authority under the Act to close any school, college or theatre incase it feels they may pose a threat to public health,” he said.

There has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

However, a 26-year-old IIT-Roorkee student with suspected symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to an isolation ward of a hospital in Haridwar on Saturday.

The M.Tech student had returned from Japan on March 3.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020

