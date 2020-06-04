Other States

Coronavirus | Uttarakhand announces ₹1 lakh relief for relatives of those who die of COVID-19

Police personnel stop commuters after the Uttarakhand government enforced lockdown in the city amid coronavirus pandemic, in Dehradun.

Police personnel stop commuters after the Uttarakhand government enforced lockdown in the city amid coronavirus pandemic, in Dehradun.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat while reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state through a video conference with officials.

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the next of kin of those who die of COVID-19 in the state.

Also read: Uttarakhand minister’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat while reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state through a video conference with officials.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to ensure strict compliance of the Union government guidelines for containment zones and take stern action against violators.

He asked them to create awareness among people about the necessity of using masks and social distancing.

Mr. Rawat underlined the need for field surveillance to ensure strict adherence to the norms by people.

Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister said all necessary facilities should be made available at quarantine centres and surprise checks should be conducted to see if the norms are being followed by people in home quarantine.

Funds should be provided to gram pradhans to upgrade facilities at quarantine centres in villages, Mr. Rawat said.

Mr. Rawat asked the district magistrates to do infrastructure and logistic gap analysis in their areas in terms of the situation that may arise in the coming days and take preparatory steps accordingly.

The battle against COVID-19 can be fought only with cooperation of people, he said, adding that strictness and awareness are the two main weapons in this battle.

Mr. Rawat also ordered a complete sanitisation of Dehradun by closing down the city on Saturdays and Sundays.

The chief minister ordered closure of the Dehradun’s Niranjanpur vegetable market from where several people tested positive for the infection recently.

He said the market should be closed and an alternative arrangement be made.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:28:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-uttarakhand-announces-1-lakh-relief-for-relatives-of-those-who-die-of-covid-19/article31748522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY