Coronavirus | Use drones to monitor containment zones in U.P., says CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow

17 July 2020 17:29 IST

‘Door-to-door medical screening should be undertaken in the urban areas.’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to set up integrated command centres in the State and the district headquarters for medical screening, ambulance services and surveillance activities.

In a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister said drone cameras should be used for monitoring containment zones as well as works done in special cleanliness and sanitisation campaigns on Saturdays and Sundays, an official statement issued here said.

He said door-to-door medical screening should be undertaken in the urban areas, adding surveillance teams should be kept active, and survey work should be done on mission mode.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Adityanath said there should not be any kind of laxity in this work, the statement added.

Directing that the rapid antigen testing capacity should be increased, he said districts having a population of less than 25 lakh should conduct at least 500 rapid antigen tests daily, while those with more population should conduct at least 1,000 such test per day.

All suspected cases detected during surveys should be sent for rapid antigen tests and further action taken as per the requirement, the Chief Minister said.

Asking the Health and the Medical Education Departments to keep their units active, he said ambulance services should be strengthened, and separate ambulances should be arranged for COVID and non-COVID hospitals.

There should be proper availability of oxygen in the ambulances, Mr. Adityanath added.

The Chief Minister directed the additional Chief Secretaries, the Principal Secretaries and the secretaries to give momentum to the activities related to sanitisation and cleanliness in the districts allotted to them.

He said the work of foodgrain distribution should be carried out in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister asked for keeping a strict vigil on the movement of locusts.