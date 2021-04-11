Coronavirus | U.P. to shut schools, coaching centres till April 30

Don’t allow more than five persons to enter religious places at a time, says CM

Classes 1 to 12 in all government and non-government schools and coaching centres in Uttar Pradesh would be shut till April 30, the government said on Sunday in view of the growing cases of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow to not allow more than five persons to enter religious places at a time.

He also instructed officials to trace 30-35 persons who had come in contact with an infected person and test them.

A “corona curfew” from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. should be imposed in those districts with 100 daily cases or those that have 5,000 active cases, he told officials.

He asked officials to form an effective strategy for key centres of Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Prayagraj.