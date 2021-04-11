Other States

Coronavirus | U.P. to shut schools, coaching centres till April 30

Students attend a class after schools re-opened since its closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Lucknow. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Classes 1 to 12 in all government and non-government schools and coaching centres in Uttar Pradesh would be shut till April 30, the government said on Sunday in view of the growing cases of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow to not allow more than five persons to enter religious places at a time.

He also instructed officials to trace 30-35 persons who had come in contact with an infected person and test them.

A “corona curfew” from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. should be imposed in those districts with 100 daily cases or those that have 5,000 active cases, he told officials.

He asked officials to form an effective strategy for key centres of Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Prayagraj.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2021 10:23:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-up-to-shut-schools-coaching-centres-till-april-30/article34295708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY