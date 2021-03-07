Other States

Coronavirus | U.P. to launch ‘focused’ testing drive during Holi

A family of migrants returning to Delhi from various states. File   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

With the Holi festival coming up, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch a focused drive for testing migrant workers and persons for COVID-19.

The State would run a 15-day “focused sampling” drive from March 13 to 27, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health.

During Holi, people from other States and areas come back to their homes to celebrate, he said. “There is a lot of movement,” he said.

Those included in the focused drive would be persons returning from States with high rates of infection, people who sell colours and water guns, those working in restaurants and dhabas (eateries) and also those involved in the liquor and bhang shops, said the official in a press briefing here.

Meanwhile, the State said it had become the first in the country to administer 20 lakh doses of the vaccine. While over 14.85 lakh shots were given in the first phase, in the second phase for persons above 60 and those between 45 and 60, doses had been administered to over 5.29 lakh persons.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Thaw in India, Pakistan ties to benefit J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Farmers’ protests | Farmers mark ‘century’ of protest against farm laws

Bihar opposition slams Union Minister’s call to ‘beat up’ unresponsive officials
RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary addresses a kisan panchayat in Baghpat on March 7, 2021.

Farmers’ protests | You are up against people who are expert at dividing you, says Jayant Chaudhary

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her; JMM to decide on it

West Bengal Assembly polls | CPI(M)-led alliance’s stand ‘narrow, short-sighted, suicidal’, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA gets death threat, files police complaint

Assam Assembly polls | BJP, allies reaffirm poll commitment

1975 Emergency an outdated issue, should be buried, says Sanjay Raut

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi pitches ‘Asol Paribartan’ through development in Kolkata

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | ‘Modi-Shah’ syndicate the only one India knows, says Mamata

Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list are fresh faces

Farmers' protests | Another farmer from Haryana dies by suicide near Tikri border

From farms to mills, it’s a long wait for Western U.P. farmers just to get sugarcane weighed

Panic grips displaced Rohingyas in Jammu

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Assam Assembly elections | 18 all-women polling stations in Assam’s Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar constituencies

Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites

Manipur rebel ‘executed’ by insurgents for kidnapping and murdering girl

Assam Finance Minister terms Congress a ‘fake news factory’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 10:36:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-up-to-launch-focused-testing-drive-during-holi/article34014275.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY