Coronavirus | Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital

Panaji:

12 September 2020 16:57 IST

He was admitted to a private hospital in Panaji on August 12.

Union AYUSH Minister and Goa Lok Sabha MP Shripad Naik was on Saturday discharged from hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, said an official. He was admitted to a private hospital in Panaji on August 12.

The opinion of experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was taken before discharging Mr. Naik, the official added. Mr. Naik, en route to his house, visited a temple along with a team of doctors that included former chief of Indian Medical Association’s Goa unit Dr. Shekhar Salkar.

