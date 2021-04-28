Coronavirus | Two villages in Manipur go into self-imposed lockdown

The Manipur government issued an order placing restrictions on visits to the south and north blocks of the Manipur secretariat till further orders

Two villages of Manipur — Yairipok Lai Manai and Top Chingtha in Thoubal district — on Tuesday have decided on a self-imposed lockdown for ten days till May 7.

Y. Tomba, pradhan of the Lai Manai village, said that the lockdown period may be extended if needed. He said that the step was taken to fight the second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government issued an order placing restrictions on visits to the south and north blocks of the Manipur secretariat till further orders. However, officials may visit the Secretariat after observing the safety protocols.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren inspected major hospitals to assess the preparedness to fight the surge in cases. People who have tested positive can isolate themselves at home if there is a facility for a separate room and bathroom. Those without the facility will be isolated in care centres.

Mr. Biren said that there was no shortage of oxygen in Manipur. A private hospital, two medial colleges and the State government will soon start manufacturing medical oxygen.