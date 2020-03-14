Coronavirus | Two more test positive in Yavatmal; Maharashtra count rises to 22

Yavatmal

14 March 2020 18:07 IST

Two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal city on Saturday, a senior official said.

It took the number of confirmed cases in the State to 22.

The two patients were among a group of nine who had returned from Dubai on March 1, said district collector M.D. Sinh.

All of them were placed in quarantine, but seven of them tested negative while a man and a woman tested positive, the collector said. They have been admitted to Yavatmal government hospital and their condition was stable, he added.

Elsewhere in the State, ten COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Pune, four each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.