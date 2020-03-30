Coronavirus | Two more positive cases in Rajasthan

Two more COVID-19 positive cases, including one from the worst-hit Bhilwara district, were detected in Rajasthan on Sunday taking the tally of infected persons to 56. The Medical and Health Department established a medicine supply control room in Jaipur for sending essential drugs to the patients residing in curfew-bound areas.

The fresh case from Bhilwara was identified as a 53-year-old woman, who is a heart patient and had undergone angioplasty in a private hospital in Bhilwara where the infection had spread. She was admitted to the in-patient department which has since been seized.

The other positive case was reported from Jhunjhunu, where a 21-year-old Indian had arrived by taxi from Delhi after landing from the Philippines. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said he was quarantined at home from March 18 to 22 and shifted to a medical quarantine facility on March 23.

He developed symptoms on March 26 and his sample was collected and sent for testing on March 27. He turned positive on Sunday. After the detection of seven cases in Jhunjhunu, the health workers have completed the second round of survey in the town by covering 3.65 lakh houses.