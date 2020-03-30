Other States

Coronavirus | Two more positive cases in Rajasthan

Medicine supply control room for curfew-bound areas established in Jaipur.

Two more COVID-19 positive cases, including one from the worst-hit Bhilwara district, were detected in Rajasthan on Sunday taking the tally of infected persons to 56. The Medical and Health Department established a medicine supply control room in Jaipur for sending essential drugs to the patients residing in curfew-bound areas.

The fresh case from Bhilwara was identified as a 53-year-old woman, who is a heart patient and had undergone angioplasty in a private hospital in Bhilwara where the infection had spread. She was admitted to the in-patient department which has since been seized.

The other positive case was reported from Jhunjhunu, where a 21-year-old Indian had arrived by taxi from Delhi after landing from the Philippines. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said he was quarantined at home from March 18 to 22 and shifted to a medical quarantine facility on March 23.

He developed symptoms on March 26 and his sample was collected and sent for testing on March 27. He turned positive on Sunday. After the detection of seven cases in Jhunjhunu, the health workers have completed the second round of survey in the town by covering 3.65 lakh houses.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 2:32:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-two-more-positive-cases-in-rajasthan/article31201211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY