Coronavirus | Two more deaths in A.P., Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported one death each from COVID-19, while all big southern States had new positive cases on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh had 80 new cases in six districts.

The State reported over 80 cases in a single day for the third time in the past five days and 30% of the total reported so far were detected during this period. The State tally went up to 1,177 and the death toll was 32. Four patients recovered and the number of active cases stood at 911.

Kerala reported 13 new cases on Monday, Telangana two cases from Greater Hyderabad area, and Karnataka, nine cases.

Health officials in Nellore said a 65-year-old person succumbed to the disease. Seven more persons, including six of a family, tested positive in the district.

The Health Department revealed that over 60% of those infected were in the 16-45 age group. While 6.54% were in the age group of 0-15, 21.48% patients were 45-60.

Krishna district crossed the 200-mark with 33 fresh cases and the tally went up to 210. Guntur district reported 23 cases while Kurnool had 13 and Nellore seven, West Godavari three and Srikakulam one case.

Telangana has two cases

Telangana had only two samples testing positive on Monday. Sixteen patients were discharged. Till date, 1,003 cases were recorded in the State. Of these, 646 were active.

The two fresh cases were from GHMC area, which includes parts of Rangareddy and Medchal districts.

Kalaburagi district, one of the worst-hit in Karnataka, registered its fifth fatality on Monday. A 47-year-old person from Aland, who was first treated in Solapur and shifted to ESIC Medical Complex later, was the latest victim.

His 65-year-old mother had also tested positive and was in hospital.

Kerala tests community

In Kerala, apart from the routine sampling among those quarantined, 875 samples were randomly collected from healthcare workers, migrants and people interacting more with the community, such as police, from all districts over five days. Of these, 611 were negative, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

As part of an intensive drive, the Health department collected 3,056 population-level samples from select groups across the State on Sunday as a single-day “augmented sampling.”