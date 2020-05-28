Other States

Coronavirus | Two home guards test positive in Odisha

They were on duty at Jagannathpur railway station, to help in management of migrant workers alighting from Shramik Special trains.

Two police home guards were found to be positive for COVID-19 infection in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday.

According to the Ganjam Superintendent of Police, both the home guard, who are from the Polasara police station, were on duty at Jagannathpur railway station, to help in management of migrant workers alighting from Shramik Special trains. Both of them were admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli.

Ganjam district tops the State list of COVID-19 cases, with 368 recorded as on Wednesday. Most of those affected are migrant workers. Over 80,000 migrant workers from different States have returned to the district after the lockdown.

