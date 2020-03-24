Coronavirus | Two grooms arrested from Odisha villages for flouting curbs

Two bridegrooms were arrested in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Monday for violating the restrictions imposed by the Odisha government on congregations and feasts during the fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The Gochhapada police swooped down on a marriage ceremony at Khajurigaon village and arrested the groom Biju Kanhar. His brother Sarbeswar Kanhar was also arrested. A mass gathering had been organised for this ceremony. Receiving information about it, the police raided the spot to stop the marriage ceremony, the congregation as well as the feast to follow.

Also read | Entire Odisha now under lockdown

Another groom Parameswar Bhukta was arrested by police from Nuapada village under Phiringia police station limits of Kandhamal district. His marriage rituals took place a few days ago and on Monday, he and his family had organised a mass feast. According to police sources, around 80 people had gathered for the feast. Police stopped the feast and arrested the groom.

The Odisha government has banned all religious and ritualistic family ceremonies involving the congregation of people.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | March 24, 2020

On March 23, police arrested 11 traders at Phulbani, the district headquarter of Kandhamal. Flouting restrictions, the traders had opened their shops of non-essential commodities. The State government has ordered closed all shops except those selling essential food materials and medicines.