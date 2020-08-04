Coronavirus | Two family members of Tripura CM Biplab Deb test positive

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Twitter/@BjpBiplab

Agartala

04 August 2020 00:25 IST

Test report of Chief Minister is awaited.

Two family members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. The Chief Minister has also undergone a test, but the result is yet to come.

Mr Deb took to twitter to inform that two family members were found COVID-19 positive. He said tests conducted on other members came negative.

Advertising

Advertising

He informed that he was in self isolation at his official residence and all precautionary measures were taken.

Sources said his residence has been sanitized and sealed.