Other StatesAgartala 04 August 2020 00:25 IST
Comments
Coronavirus | Two family members of Tripura CM Biplab Deb test positive
Updated: 04 August 2020 00:27 IST
Test report of Chief Minister is awaited.
Two family members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. The Chief Minister has also undergone a test, but the result is yet to come.
Mr Deb took to twitter to inform that two family members were found COVID-19 positive. He said tests conducted on other members came negative.
He informed that he was in self isolation at his official residence and all precautionary measures were taken.
Sources said his residence has been sanitized and sealed.
More In National Other States
Read more...