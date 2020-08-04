Coronavirus | Two family members of Tripura CM Biplab Deb test positive

Two family members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. The Chief Minister has also undergone a test, but the result is yet to come.

Mr Deb took to twitter to inform that two family members were found COVID-19 positive. He said tests conducted on other members came negative.

Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE.Other family members found NEGATIVE



I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come



I am following self isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken



Praying for the speedy recovery of family members — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 3, 2020

He informed that he was in self isolation at his official residence and all precautionary measures were taken.

Sources said his residence has been sanitized and sealed.