Coronavirus | Two doctors, nurse test positive in Manipur

Two doctors and a nurse in Manipur have tested COVID-19 positive, while the number of cases in the State increased to 880 on Monday.
Chief Medical Officer of Bishnupur district Dr. L. Gojendro said two doctors and a nurse in the main hospital in the district were infected. “We are investigating about the source of infection. It may be their family members also,” he said.
The samples of the doctors and the nurse were collected on June 18 and the report came on Sunday. Samples of family members of the doctors and the nurse were being collected.
Meanwhile, official sources said 39 new cases were reported on Monday. With this, the total number of cases had gone up to 880. There were 630 active cases and 250 were being discharged.
Referring to agitations by some inmates at quarantine centres demanding prompt testing and timely release of results, officials said there was heavy backlog and the matter was being expedited.
