Coronavirus | Twenty places declared Red Zones in Kashmir as positive cases touch 55

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared over 20 villages and five urban pockets as no-go ‘Red Zones’ as the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 55. Six more people tested positive on Tuesday. “The six positive cases were reported from the Kashmir division,” said J&K spokesperson Rohit Kansal. A 10-year-old boy and mother-son duo are among the COVID-19 positive patients. “Several areas surrounding location of positive cases or untraced contact cases had to be sealed in Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri,” Mr. Kansal. An official said 20 villages in Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Nandipora and five urban areas in Srinagar have been declared ‘Red Zones’.

“No movement will be allowed in these zones till medical teams declare it safe,” an official said.

The administration has put 15,001 travellers and persons in contact under surveillance, which include 9,895 home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 78 persons, who were shifted into administrative quarantine upon their return to Srinagar two weeks ago, were discharged on Tuesday after completing the 14-day quarantine period.

“These persons had returned from Leh. Around 1900 persons are under administrative quarantine in Srinagar after their return mostly from overseas countries,” an official said.