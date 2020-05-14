Coronavirus | Tripura to recruit 24 doctors for COVID-19 treatment

The Tripura government would recruit 24 doctors and an equal number of nursing staff for better management of the COVID-19 treatment facilities. Chief Minister and Health Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the government had decided to strengthen the health services.

The doctors and the nurses would have to discharge duty continuously for seven days in a month and would be quarantined for 14 days, Chief Minister said.

The doctors would be paid ₹50,000 a month and the nursing staff ₹20,000, he said.

Health officials said their appointment would be on an ad hoc basis but their services could be extended even after the situation becomes normal.

The number of active patients has come down after the release of nearly 20 infected BSF troopers from the dedicated hospital over the past two days. The number of positive cases now is 154.

All cases excepting two who were detected and cured in early April are from the BSF’s 86th and 138th battalions located at Ambassa in the Dhalai district.

A three-member team headed by Dr. G.K. Mehdi, Professor and Head of Department of Community Medicine NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, has reached the virus hotspot Dhalai district by road.

The team comprising Dr. Bhupen Barman, Associate Professor, NEIGRIHMS, and Dr. S.D. Majumder, Regional Director of the Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, would study the pattern of the virus cases that have gripped the BSF establishments.

Senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the team would meet health officials and experts here on Friday.