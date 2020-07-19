Coronavirus | Tripura records 171 new cases

The surge of Coid-19 cases in Tripura continued with the detection of 171 new cases on Saturday. This has been the highest single day count in the State so far.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in a late night statement, also informed death of two patients taking the toll to five.

“Unfortunately two patients died today. One was a patient of throat cancer and another was a patient of hypertension”, he stated.

82 BSF personnel tested positive to coronavirus from 4,184 sample tests conducted on the day. BSF personnel are from 64, 130, 133 and 145 battalions.

Among 171 new cases, 146 infections detected positive in antigen test, Chief Minister Deb added.

New infections were found in all eight districts of the State. Dhalai district topped with 85 cases.