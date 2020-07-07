Other States

Coronavirus | Tripura records 112 fresh cases taking State’s tally to 1693

Syed Sajjad Ali Agartala 07 July 2020 00:00 IST
Updated: 07 July 2020 00:00 IST

This is the highest single day jump in cases in the month July

112 new coronavirus positive cases detected in Tripura on Monday. With this, the State’s COVID-19 tally soared to 1693.

Health department has not provided a breakup on the number of active cases or patients cured. Senior minister Ratan Lal Nath who is spokesperson of Tripura government on Saturday informed thar 82% of COVID-19 patients so far have recovered in the State.

Tripura is the second worst coronavirus hit states in northeast India after Assam.

