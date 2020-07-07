Other States

Coronavirus | Tripura records 112 fresh cases taking State’s tally to 1693

This is the highest single day jump in cases in the month July

112 new coronavirus positive cases detected in Tripura on Monday. With this, the State’s COVID-19 tally soared to 1693.

This is the highest single day jump in cases in the month July.

Health department has not provided a breakup on the number of active cases or patients cured. Senior minister Ratan Lal Nath who is spokesperson of Tripura government on Saturday informed thar 82% of COVID-19 patients so far have recovered in the State.

Tripura is the second worst coronavirus hit states in northeast India after Assam.

