Coronavirus | Tripura imposes night curfew; ₹1,000 fine for social distancing violation

Agartala

22 April 2021 01:22 IST

Tripura government on Wednesday imposed night curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till April 30, and enforced several measures amid fresh wave of COVID-19.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar at capacity of Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Tripura State Disaster Management Authority, issued a memorandum to put in force the measures. They included a penalty of ₹1,000 for violation of social distancing norms in transports, business and public places.

The memorandum warned that the epidemic disease COVID-19, in its second wave, is spreading very rapidly in the country and the positivity rate in Tripura is steadily rising.

Advertising

Advertising

The government restricted attendance in cinema halls, multiplexes, social, cultural, entertainment and political gatherings with 50% of their capacities. Maximum 100 people will be allowed in social functions including marriages and 20 people at funerals.

Measures earlier declared under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Act and COVID-19 regulations shall remain effective. Fine of ₹200 in first violation and ₹400 for subsequent violation with regard to not wearing mask has been re-imposed.

Officials said district administration and police squads collected fine to tune of ₹58 lakh since June last year from face mask enforcement drives.