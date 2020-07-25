Coronavirus | Tripura govt. doctors demand dedicated hospital

Agartala:

Doctors’ body demand a one-time incentive for all categories of health staff.

The All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association (ATGDA) has come up with a set of suggestions and demands for the State government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The association represents medical officers employed under the government’s health service.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, general secretary of the organisation Dr. Rajesh Choudhuri along with other officebearers said they had four suggestions as well as demands.

They stressed the need for establishing a State-level dedicated COVID-19 hospital. “At present, major health facilities of the State are dealing with both virus-infected and general patients, creating high risks for patients, common people and health staff,” Dr. Choudhury cautioned.

The association underscored the need for the immediate recruitment of more medical officers, staff nurses and other health staff for the proper management of treatment during the pandemic.

The ATGDA also stated the need for a huge campaign to make people aware of the need for hand washing, the proper use of face masks, and maintaining social distance.

The ATGDA took the opportunity to demand a one-time incentive for all categories of health staff.

ATGDA functionaries maintained that they were addressing the media on issues that were important for winning the war against the coronavirus. They hoped the suggestions would be addressed by the appropriate authority.

Tripura has witnessed a surge of the infections over the past month — the number of cases stood at 3,681 as on Thursday, and the State has recorded 10 fatalities.