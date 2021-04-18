Coronavirus | Tripura CM recovers, wife also tests negative

Biplab Kumar Deb will soon join office, says official

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has recovered from the novel coronavirus infection that he contracted on April 7. OSD in Chief Minister’s Office Sanjay Mishra said the latest virus test report of the Chief Minister came negative on Saturday.

“Chief Minister has recovered from coronavirus. He will soon join office”, Mr Mishra said.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told newsmen that the Chief Minister’s wife Niti Deb, who contracted the COVID-19 second time within eight months, also tested negative. She was one of two family members of Mr. Deb who tested positive on August 4 and subsequently recovered.

The Chief Minister had self-isolated at his official residence after he tested positive on April 7. His report and that of his spouse came negative in RTPCR tests, officials said.

With 58 cases detected on Saturday, Tripura recorded 33,933 positive cases. 33,137 of them have recovered while 391 patients died.

The government has instructed the Health Department to intensify both RTPCR and RAT tests across the State.