Coronavirus | Tripura BJP Vice President tests positive

Agartala:

23 July 2020 04:07 IST

His wife and two personal security guards have been infected, the CM said in a tweet.

The Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tripura headquarters was sanitised on Wednesday after the party’s State Vice President Tam Pada Jamatia, 63, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The party’s State general secretary Tinku Roy said that Mr. Jamatia’s contacts were being given swab tests.

Earlier on the day, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had confirmed news of Mr. Jaitia testing positive. Mr. Jaitia’s wife and two personal security guards were also infected, the CM said in a tweet.

Advertising

Advertising

All of them are lodged at a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) in Agartala.

Mr. Jamatia is the first politician from State to test positive. He was elected from the Bagma (ST) constituency in Gomati district in the February 2018 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infections tally in the State has rose to 3,349 with 254 cases detected on Tuesday. Health Department officials said infection figures were rising as they had enlarged the number of daily tests, including antigen tests, across the State.

So far, eight patients have died of COVID-19 in Tripura, and one patient who had tested positive committed suicide at a hospital.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may see https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/suicide-prevention-helplines/article25612310.ece