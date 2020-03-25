Coronavirus | Three test positive in J&K

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the number to seven in the Union Territory.

“Three patients have tested positive. One has travel history outside India and two others contracted it apparently during their travel within India,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

An official said two patients are from Srinagar and one is from Bandipora. “One patient is just 22 year old,” the official said.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary said the areas in the 300-metre radius of the locality of the two patients were isolated immediately.

To meet any eventuality, Mr. Choudhary asked non-government doctors and paramedics “to volunteer for community services” and join the District Disaster Management Authority.

According to official figures, 4,765 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir. “Around 279 samples have been sent for testing and 253 of them tested negative. Seven persons have tested positive. One patient has recovered,” said the government spokesman.

The lockdown in Kashmir continued for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, bringing life to a standstill. All major roads remained barricaded and restrictions were in force to discourage unnecessary public movement.