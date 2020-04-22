Coronavirus: Three new cases from Bhadrak district take Odisha’s tally to 82

Three new COVID-19cases were reported from Bhadrak district, taking Odisha’s total to 82, the State government said on Wednesday.

All three new cases from Bhadrak were men aged 35, 40 and 55. They were co-passengers of persons who had returned to the State from neighbouring West Bengal and tested positive for coronavirus earlier.

So far, the State has recorded one death due to the pandemic and recovery of 30 patients. The number of active cases stands at 51, the government said.

Meanwhile, the State Health & Family Welfare Department said that people who came from affected States recently might have been infected, and such people must come forward for testing to protect themselves and their families.

Free testing, treatment

Reiterating that testing and treatment for COVID-19 was free, the Health Department said people who had come from affected States should know that about 80% of positive cases detected in the State so far did not have any symptoms.

Informing that testing was ramped up, the Health Department said that a record number of 2,027 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests were conducted on a single day on Tuesday.

Of these, 1.234 samples were tested at Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar; 378 at SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack; 192 at Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar; 77 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar; 51 at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela; 41 at MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur; and 21 at Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, which was the only private hospital conducting COVID-19 testing.

A total number of 13,775 RT-PCR tests were conducted so far, said the Health Department. Besides, a total of 4,975 rapid antibody tests were also conducted till date.