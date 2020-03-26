Coronavirus | Three more test positive in Noida

Three more persons were found to be infected with Coronavirus on Thursday in Noida, taking the total count in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 14, the highest in Uttar Pradesh.

They have been shifted to the Pediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Training Institute in Sector 30, Noida, according to Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav. “They seem to be related to each other,” he said.

A district health official said a 21-year-old was a resident of Sector 137 and daughter of the chartered account who, along with his wife, was tested positive on March 23.

“Another couple that has been tested positive for COVID-19 resides in a society in Sector 150. The husband works with the male patient of Sector 137,” he said. Both were in touch with their colleague from the United Kingdom, who stayed in Noida for three days and was said to be symptomatic.

The district authorities have sealed a hotel in Sector 135, where their British colleague stayed for three days. “The hotel premises is being sanitised and health department staff are screening the staff as per protocol,” an official release said.

In a separate order, district magistrate B.N. Singh said no pass would be required for vehicles delivering essential goods.