Coronavirus: Three die in Indore, city toll stands at 60

Three persons have died of COVID-19 in Indore while undergoing treatment at hospitals, taking the toll owing to the illness to 60 in the city.

The duration of stay for the three men at hospitals was between 10 hours and six days, said Pravin Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer.

They were aged 55, 65 and 67 and suffered from diabetes and hypertension which hastened the deaths, according to a bulletin issued by the district administration late night on Sunday.

On the day, 31 persons, or 10% of the 298 samples tested, came out to be positive for the illness. The test positivity rate had come down by half from around 20% a day before.

So far, 1,207 persons have tested positive, while 123 persons have recovered from the illness in the hardest hit city of Madhya Pradesh. As many as 198 containment areas have been drawn up in the city.

“We are planning to deploy at least one team of AYUSH doctors in each containment area,” said Manish Singh, district Collector. “They will distribute ayurvedic medicines so that resistance of locals improves. And in the peripheral areas, the doctors can go around.” The teams, however, would not be deployed in the three main adjoining clusters, where alternative arrangements had already been made.

So far, 2,121 persons have tested positive in the State. As many as 106 have died of it, and 318 have recovered.