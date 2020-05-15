Other States

Coronavirus | Ten deaths, 84 new cases in Bengal

Ten more deaths due to COVID-19 infections and 84 new cases were reported from West Bengal in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people who have died after being infected by the contagious virus increased to 225, of which 151 deaths were from Kolkata alone. Of the total number of deaths, 163 are due to the coronavirus and 72 due to “co-morbidities”, where COVID-19 was the “incidental finding”.

Of the ten deaths reported in the past 24 hours, five were from Kolkata, three from North 24 Parganas and two from Howrah. The total number of confirmed cases in the State remains at 2,461 and the active cases at 1,407. The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours has increased to 6,706.

The State’s Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that while it was encouraging that the number of cases was decreasing, more and more cases are coming from high-rise buildings of the city.

Coronavirus
