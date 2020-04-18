Coronavirus | Team of differently abled persons preparing quality PPE kits

A dedicated team of six differently abled persons, rehabilitated at a charitable institution in Udaipur after their corrective surgery, is preparing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for doctors and nursing staff engaged in the treatment of the COVID-19 patients. The team is putting in extra hours to meet the urgent requirement in several towns of Rajasthan.

The special skills training in Udaipur’s Narayan Seva Sansthan has enabled them to manufacture the PPE items such as aprons, gowns, surgical masks, gloves and shoe covers. Though only four positive cases have been detected so far in Udaipur, the district administration has requested for 1,000 kits.

Narayan Seva Sansthan president Prashant Agarwal said on Saturday the institution had already distributed 9,000 face masks, in addition to ration kits and food packets, to the poor people during the lockdown. “Our team is following all guidelines laid down for manufacturing of PPE kits, including the usage of 70 gsm polypropylene non-woven fabric and disposable and eco-friendly thread,” he said.

Devendra Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh and Vikas Garg from Delhi, having been trained at the Narayan Sewing Machine Centre for Differently Abled, are guiding the other members of the team. Mr. Lodhi said the team’s work was a small contribution to the fight against the pandemic, while the people at large should cooperate with the authorities to mitigate the crisis.

Mr. Agarwal said over 50 volunteers of the institution were engaged in the task of supplying food materials and face masks in the city. The Sansthan had also deployed trucks for spraying sanitisers in some high risk areas to contain the spread of the virus.

The Narayan Seva Sansthan has taken up artificial limb distribution, corrective surgery, skills education, healthcare support, free food offering and talent nurturing to bring the differently abled to the mainstream. It has launched the World of Humanity Foundation for nurturing their skills.