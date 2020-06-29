Coronavirus | Swab test compulsory at Agartala airport

Agartala

29 June 2020 00:20 IST

At present, Air India, IndiGo and Air Asia are operating flights in the Kolkata-Agartala and Agartala-Guwahati sectors

The Tripura government has made swab test compulsory for all incoming air travellers. A separate unit with an adequate number of doctors and health workers has been established at the arrival lounge of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here.

Only some passengers from each flight had undergone the test thus far. However, with several travellers testing positive for COVID-19, the government has mandated the test for all passengers.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said: “We have taken this decision to keep every one secure.”

