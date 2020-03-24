Coronavirus | Students of Gujarat schools to be promoted without exams

The Gujarat government has decided to keep all schools closed and promote students of Classes I to IX and XI of the State Board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, officials said on Tuesday. The Board exams for Classes X and XII were already conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board earlier this month.

However, the exams for other Classes could not be conducted as schools were already closed by the government from March 15 to check the spread of coronavirus. The decision to promote the students to higher standards was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Ashwani Kumar, secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, said.

“Since schools were asked to remain shut, the Chief Minister has decided to give mass promotion to students of Classes I to IX and XI. This was necessary to keep the children safe,” Mr. Kumar told reporters in Gandhinagar. The Gujarat government on Monday declared a Statewide lockdown till the end of this month.