Coronavirus | Strict 15-day lockdown starts in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

10 May 2021 20:54 IST

While the State government claimed that the lockdown would help break the chain of virus infection, the Opposition BJP alleged mismanagement and waste of crucial resources.

A strict 15-day-long COVID-19 lockdown started in Rajasthan on Monday, with the closure of markets, vehicular traffic and religious places and the ban on wedding ceremonies.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed a virtual meeting on the infection spreading in the rural areas and issued an appeal to the people to follow the guideline with “sincerity and responsibility”. MLAs, Zila Pramukhs and elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions attended the marathon meeting.

Mr. Gehlot tweeted the lockdown guidelines, while pointing out that restrictions would remain in force till 5 a.m. on May 24. Under the complete lockdown, movement from one village or district to another will be prohibited, except for medical emergencies, and those coming from outside the State will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR test report of the last 72 hours.

The works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will remain suspended in view of the infection spreading fast in the villages. However, the workers will be permitted in factories and at construction sites in order to prevent their migration. Special buses will be operated for them.

Mr. Gehlot said the government officials would ensure strict compliance with the lockdown’s guideline from day one and take strict action against the violators. “The virus is spreading to the small towns and villages... Deaths from COVID-19 are very worrying and distressing,” he said and instructed the police forces to conduct flag march for generating awareness.

Rashtriya Loktanktrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded the appointment of a separate medical task force for the rural areas to carry out micro-planning, coordination and management of resources in the villages and hamlets. He said the task force should look after screening, tests, treatment and admission of COVID-19 patients in the dedicated health facilities.