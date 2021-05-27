Coronavirus | Sons of deceased Hurriyat leader test positive in custody: kin

The family of two jailed sons of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Ashraf Sehrai, who died in the custody on May 5, on Thursday claimed that the duo has contracted COVID-19 in a jail in north Kashmir. However, the officials have neither confirmed nor denied it.

According to the family members, Sehrai’s sons — Mujahid Ashraf and Rashid Ashraf — have been placed in a quarantine centre within the District Police Line Jail, Kupwara, after “testing positive”.

The duo was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for “raising pro-Pakistan slogans” during the funeral of their father on May 6, 2021 at a graveyard in Kupwara.

Sehrai, 77, died in the custody on May 5. While it was not officially confirmed that he succumbed to COVID-19, his funeral was carried out as per COVID-19 protocols with only around 20 persons allowed to attend.