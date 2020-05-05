Some activities resume in Assam’s green zones with lockdown relaxation

Some semblance of normalcy returned to Assam on Monday with the relaxation of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing several commercial activities to resume across the State’s green zones.

There are no red zones in Assam. As many as 32 of the 43 patients who tested positive for the virus have been discharged, while one person died. Of the State’s 33 districts, only four are marked orange zones.

People ventured out of their homes to buy essential commodities and other items as 33% of shops and commercial establishments were allowed to open by the government from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Business outlets have been instructed to open on a rotation basis.

State-owned and private buses began plying with 50% passengers under the Transport Department’s watch. Government and private offices also began functioning with 50% workforce. Private vehicles and app-based cabs, allowed to carry a maximum of two passengers, were on the streets too.

“The police have been asked to monitor the movement of people to ensure everyone ventures out with a mask and maintains social distancing,” Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Liquor shops, which were allowed to open two days ahead of the general relaxation date, did considerable business. The Department of Excise could not provide data but the All Assam IMFL Retailers’ Association said the daily sale in the State was about ₹15 crore.

Hotels, restaurants, gyms, salons, parks, swimming pools, shopping complexes, theatre halls and weekly markets continued to remain shut.