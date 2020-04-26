Coronavirus: Six men who went to same salon test positive in Madhya Pradesh

Six men who went to the same salon for a haircut or a shave in Khargone district have tested positive for COVID-19. The hairdresser, however, has not contracted the illness.

“We don’t know yet whether they used the same napkin or had direct contact with each other,” said Gopal Chandra Dad, District Collector.

One of the infected had carried back the virus from neighbouring Indore, the worst-hit city in Madhya Pradesh. A waiter at a restaurant there, the man was put into quarantine after some of his colleagues tested positive. Spooked, he ran away to his native Badgaon village in the district.

The same day, he got a haircut. Authorities were apprised of his return and took his samples on April 7 along with that of the other 11 who had visited the salon, despite a nationwide lockdown.

The results came in so late from a government-run hospital in Indore, on April 23, that the six asymptomatic patients had already completed their 14-day isolation period. “We will test their samples again before discharging them from the hospital,” said Mr. Dad.

Khargone is among the three neighbouring districts of Indore that confront surging mortalities.

As many as six of 60 patients, or 10% of them, have died of the illness. The four districts together make up 85% of the 99 deaths in Madhya Pradesh.

Experts are considering if a virulent strain of the virus had battered Indore, from where it had spread to its neighbouring districts of Khargone, Dewas and Ujjain.