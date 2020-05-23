Other States

Coronavirus | Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case

In this photo of May 14, Migrant passengers from Sikkim are seen waiting for transportation after they arrived from Chennai at New Jalpaiguri railway station, on the outskirts of Siliguri. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI Gangtok 23 May 2020 20:03 IST
Updated: 23 May 2020 20:03 IST

A student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said.

Also read: Schools, colleges in Sikkim to reopen on June 15

The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for testing. The report came back positive, Health Department Director General-cum-Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told reporters here.

Advertising
Advertising

The student, who hails from Rabangla in South Sikkim district, is undergoing treatment at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here, he said.

The student was in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Other States
Sikkim
Read more...