Coronavirus | Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case

In this photo of May 14, Migrant passengers from Sikkim are seen waiting for transportation after they arrived from Chennai at New Jalpaiguri railway station, on the outskirts of Siliguri.

In this photo of May 14, Migrant passengers from Sikkim are seen waiting for transportation after they arrived from Chennai at New Jalpaiguri railway station, on the outskirts of Siliguri.   | Photo Credit: AFP

A student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said.

The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for testing. The report came back positive, Health Department Director General-cum-Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told reporters here.

The student, who hails from Rabangla in South Sikkim district, is undergoing treatment at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here, he said.

The student was in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations.

