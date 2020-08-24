Coronavirus | Sibu Soren admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi

BHUBANESWAR

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo’s “health is absolutely fine”

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Sibu Soren, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to a hospital in Ranchi on Monday.

Mr. Soren, father of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and his wife Roopi Soren were found to be infected with the virus on Friday. Doctors had been keeping a close watch on their health at home.

“Guruji [as the septuagenarian leader is known] has been admitted to Medant Hosptial in Ranchi as a precaution. His health condition is absolutely fine,” Supriyo Bhattacharya, party general secretary and spokesperson, told The Hindu. Ms. Roopi Soren continued to be kept in home isolation.

Earlier, some guards deployed at his Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground residence had also tested positive.

The Chief Minister and his wife Kalpana Soren have tested negative. He has undergone COVID-19 tests thrice so far. Tests of his office staff also came negative.

As of now, three Ministers — Banna Gupta, Badal Patralekh and Mithilesh Kumar Thakur — have tested positive.

While Mr. Thakur has already recovered, Mr. Gupta and Mr. Patralekh are under observation. The results of other Ministers, who had been tested, were yet to be announced.