Coronavirus | Shiv Sena, BJP in war of words over Remdesivir issue

Sena alleges BJP has agenda; BJP dares State to take action

The ruling Shiv Sena on Monday accused the opposition BJP of playing with an agenda to ensure that the Maharashtra government failed in handling the COVID-19 situation. The BJP, however, dared the State government to take action against its leaders if it had evidence that the party leaders were involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injection.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner Congress too slammed the BJP alleging that the party misled the State by claiming that it had permission to buy and distribute Remdesivir in Maharashtra.

The political slugfest began on Saturday night after the Mumbai police questioned the owner of a pharma company over the allegations of hoarding of thousands of vials of the injection, which is being used to save lives amid the pandemic. BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, rushed to the police station objecting to the police action and claimed that the BJP had permission to buy those vials, which were to be given to the Maharashtra government itself. According to sources, the Daman-based company had no such permission.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Council, Pravin Darekar, on Monday dared the State government to take action against him if the illegally hoarded injections were found. “We too have the demand to arrest those who are involved in black marketing of Remdesivir. Do not play politics in the time of pandemic at a time when people are suffering,” said Mr. Darekar.

Sena mouthpiece Saamna, in its editorial, on Monday said that at a time when the State government is not getting Remdesivir, the BJP is purchasing it. It termed this behaviour of companies ‘crime.’ “Why are opposition leaders in assembly and council are rushing midnight to release a pharma company official?” the editorial asked, questioning whether a conspiracy is being hatched to create health trouble.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, appealing him to dismiss Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik for allegedly spreading misinformation against the Central government and creating panic in people by purposely spreading wrong information that the Centre asked pharma companies to not sell Remdesivir to Maharashtra.