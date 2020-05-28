Coronavirus: Seven new cases put Manipur tally at 51

IMPHAL:

28 May 2020 12:27 IST

Five persons from Thoubal district and one each from Imphal east and Kakching districts tested positive

Seven persons were found to be COVID-19 positive in Manipur on Thursday morning, taking the total number of infected to 51.

Also read: Coronavirus: Under lockdown, Manipur running out of essential commodities

Additional director of health services and government spokesperson Khoirom Sashikumar said five from Thoubal district and one each from Imphal east and Kakching districts were confirmed positive after their samples were tested in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Advertising

Advertising

Now, there are 47 active cases and four persons have recovered.