Coronavirus: Seven new cases put Manipur tally at 51

Five persons from Thoubal district and one each from Imphal east and Kakching districts tested positive

Seven persons were found to be COVID-19 positive in Manipur on Thursday morning, taking the total number of infected to 51.

Additional director of health services and government spokesperson Khoirom Sashikumar said five from Thoubal district and one each from Imphal east and Kakching districts were confirmed positive after their samples were tested in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Now, there are 47 active cases and four persons have recovered.

