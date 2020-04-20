Other States

Coronavirus | Seven more test positive in Odisha, tally stands at 68

The last patient was detected on Saturday after a gap of three days. | File photo  

The number of active cases now is 43, with 24 patients having been discharged after recovery and one person dying

Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of cases detected so far to 68, the State Health & Family Welfare Department said on Monday.

The number of active cases now stands at 43, with 24 patients having been discharged after recovery and one person dying, according to the department.

The last patient was detected on Saturday after a gap of three days when three patients were discharged after they tested negative for the pandemic.

The State government has ramped up testing in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the State. A total of 10,641 samples were tested in the State so far of which 10,573 tested negative

More than 2,000 samples were tested in Bhubaneswar during the past three days. A week-long special drive for testing began in the city on Friday after 46 cases were detected, making it a hotspot.

Also read: Odisha taking steps for smooth return of migrant workers

